Ex-Hearts star Mahatma Otoo not itching for Black Stars call-up

Ex-Hearts of Oak striker Mahatma Otoo is not pressing the panic button over national team snub.

The 25-year-old is a free agent after ending his six months spell at Turkish side Umraniyespor.

The hugely talented striker has not featured for the side since he made the squad for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.

But the former Songdal forward insists he's not losing sleep over his continuous snub.

“I will do my best as a player and the wish of every Ghanaian player is to join the national team. I just have to concentrate because once I bang in the goals the door will open for me to join the national team,” Otoo said.

“The coach [Kwesi Appiah] is giving everybody the chance to play. He is looking at people who are getting more playing and performing for their respective clubs as well.

“I just have to push myself to score more goals. I can play like Maradona, if I don’t score goals I [might] not get into the national team.”

