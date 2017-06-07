Ex-Hearts striker Selasi Adjei joins Zambian side Nakambala Leopards

Ex-Hearts of Oak striker Selasi Adjei has signed for Zambian top-flight side Nakambala Leopards.

Adjei, 23, has joined the side on a permanent deal after struggling at the Ghanaian giants.

The former Amidaus Professionals striker joined the Phobians with huge pedigree, but persistent injuries robbed him off the chance to impress.

The striker joins a growing list of Ghanaian players which former Ghana defender Lee Addy, include ex-Medeama goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe and former Okwahu United striker Ebenezer Nana Nketia amongst others.

