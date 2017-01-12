Ex-Inter Allies players based abroad visit club's training ground

Three former Inter Allies players based abroad visited the club's training ground at the Teshie MATS Park on Wednesday as a morale booster to the current players.

Striker Abdul-Fatawu Safiu, defenders Baba Mensah and Joseph Aidoo were the club’s foreign players who visited the team at training today.

The trio went through today’s training session with the rest of the team, head coach Prince Owusu took them through special training to help their fitness.

Inter Allies wish them well as they prepare to leave for their respective teams outside the country, we urge them to keep fighting hard and raise the flag of the club.

