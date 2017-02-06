Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ex-international Laryea Kingston convinced Black Stars call-ups not on merit

Published on: 06 February 2017
Black Stars squad at 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ex-Ghana international Laryea Kingston has suggested that national team call-ups were not on merit after another failed Nations Cup campaign. 

The Black Stars were unable to end their trophy drought in Gabon after semi-final defend to champions Cameroon.

They were piped to the bronze medal by Burkina Faso who triumphed 1-0 in Port Gentil on Saturday.

Kingston, who played in two Nations Cup finals, slammed head coach Avram Grant for failing to give opportunities to some players.

''I don’t think so, because the coach refused to give opportunities to most of the players in took there, and I think if don’t have confidence in them, there is no reason why you should take them there,'' Kingston said on GhOne TV as a pundit.

''For me I don’t this selection to the national team is based on merit, and it really affected the team.

''In our game against Egypt I expected him to make chances so that as we progressed in the competition you will know the kind of player to replace the other at any point in time, but it wasn’t in that case.''

Comments

  • Assemblyman says:
    February 06, 2017 08:37 am
    Corruption.. Bribery..Nepotism..Politics.. Tell me why Gyimah was on the bench whiles Boye was playing? Tell me why Assafuah didnt get a game when Jordan was playing? Tell me why Nana Kwasi Asare was a top player in Europe but never called to be tried on the left back? Tell me why Bernard Kumordzi whiles playing on the top level couldnt replace Michael Essien ? Tell me why we have ignored Vorsah? Tell me why we never checked on Anthony Annan where he is still playing? Tell me why Spider Brimah is still manning the post when he doesnt play at all in his 4th division club whiles Daniel Adjei, Ofori and co could still be called based on merit? Tell me why Nassam Yakubu is still a goalkeepers coach in the black stars when he always preferred inactive Dauda over many active goalkeepers? Tell me why Maxwell Konadu tenure as an assistant coach black stars performance has gone down drastically? Tell me why Kwasi Nyantakyi is still the FA president after many bribery allegations leveled against him? Tell me why our former players arent involved in the administration at the FA as vice or president of the Association? Tell me why we always call same weak players? T
  • Assemblyman says:
    February 06, 2017 08:37 am
  • NYANTAKYI, THE CANCER THAT NEEDS TO BE REMOVED FROM GHANA SPORTS says:
    February 06, 2017 10:18 am
    Nyantakyi and Sani Daara needs to be eradicated from Ghana football. These two have single handedly reduced the once proud National team of Africa into the laughing stalk of African football. The two have stolen, pilfered and all the monies pumped into the Ghana Black Stars. Further more they have bribed all the Sports ministers that have ever been appointed. Ghanaians should take to the street, news media should trumpet their resignation and citizens of goodwill and former Stars should placard in front of the GFA until they resign. They do not allow any coach to pick his own players and constantly interfering in the affairs of the coaches. This has got to be recognized by the president and require him to resign so the GFA can be rebuilt by any administration.

