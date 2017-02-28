Ex-Kotoko and Hearts coach David Duncan noncommittal over Black Stars coaching job

Ex-Kotoko and Hearts gaffer David Duncan has remained coy on growing reports claiming he is interested in the vacant Black Stars coaching job.

The tough-talking coach is currently unemployed after being sacked by local giants Asante Kotoko last year.

The job has become vacant after Avram Grant resigned from the job for failing to lead the Black Stars to win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Over 60 coaches have applied for the job with 1978 African Footballer of the Year Abdul 'Golden Boy' Razak the only local man to throw himself into the mix.

Duncan is a tough character who could easily fit the bill but he has remained coy on reports linking him with the job.

"I believe the people running our football are not foreigners, therefore it's time to reason that local coaches can do the job. " he told Accra-based Happy FM

The Ghana FA is expected to decide the mode of selection during an Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday.

The new man will be tasked with earning a spot at the 2018 World Cup from a group that includes old foes Egypt, Uganda and Congo.

