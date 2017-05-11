Ex-Kotoko chief Baah Nuako doubts if Steve Polack can turn club's fortunes under current management

Former Asante Kotoko management Kwame Baah Nuako has told the club’s faithful to lower their expectations on in-coming coach Steve Polack unless management change their approach of running the club.

Earlier this week, the Porcupine Warriors announced the capture of English gaffer Steve Polack from Berekum Chelsea to extricate them from their poor season following their seven-game winless run.

Baah Nuako holds that, if the fortunes of the club in the campaign will change unless management amend their old ways of steering the club during an interview with Joy FM, "What has changed? management has not changed, players have not changed, supporters have not changed.”

"I am just saying that, are they going to behave differently because I don't expect Steve Polack to make magic within the next few games, I doubt whether he will win two out of four, if he is able to win three out of four that will be extraordinary performance for a team which is beginning from the scratch-so if he is not able to win the next four games then what happen? does that mean he has failed?

"What are their measure of success and what is their target, they should be leading the discussion, tell the fans this is where we are now- we don't think we have played particularly well and this is our target for the season based on where we are now and we should not be thinking about winning the league.”

"So, let's give Steve Pollack the chance and even if he doesn't win the next three matches it doesn't mean we should press the panic button again because so far I am not hearing anything from management- they need to set the target and communicate it to the supporters."

