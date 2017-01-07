Ex-Kotoko chief Dr KK Sarpong set to be appointed head of Black Stars financiers GNPC

Former CEO of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr Kof Koduah (KK) Sarpong, is set to be appointed chief executive officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) which is the headline sponsors of the Black Stars.

Sarpong, the former CEO of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) is due to take-over from Mr. Alex Mould after President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo is sworn-in on Saturday.

His close relationship with football is expected to boost the relationship between the GFA and the state oil company. GNPC signed a partnership agreement with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in 2013.

The deal worth 3 million dollars annually was to a yearly renewal for a period of 3-5 years and confered on GNPC the title of headline sponsors of the senior national team.

