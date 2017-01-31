Ex-Kotoko chief Jarvis Peprah wants under-fire goalie Razak Brimah expelled from Black Stars camp

Ex-Kotoko chief Jarvis Peprah wants under-siege Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah expelled from the Black Stars camp as pressure continues to mount on the Ghana FA to wield the disciplinary axe over his foul rant.

Brimah, 29, went berserk after the Black Stars 2-1 win over Congo, launching a hurtful verbal attack on his critics for questioning his competence.

The broadside which contained the F-and S word, has received massive bashing from local fans.

Pressure has mounted on the Ghana FA to wield the disciplinary axe on the Cordoba goalkeeper, who has made a miserable two appearances for the Spanish second-tier side.

“The player should not be allowed to spend one more night at the camp of the Black stars," he fumed on Accra-based Oman FM

“With the insults rained on Ghanaians by the goalkeeper, he has no business wearing the black stars jersey again.

” If I was in charge of the black stars he would never be called to join the Black stars again."

Many believe he has killed the spirit of the team as it has clouded the Black Stars semi-final clash against the Indomitable Lions on Thursday.

The former Nania FC has not received the backing of local fans since he was included in the final 23-man squad for the biannual showpiece.

By Patrick Akoto

