Ex-Kotoko coach David Duncan among FIVE candidates shortlisted for Karela FC job

Ex-Kotoko coach David Duncan is among FIVE candidates shortlisted for the vacant position at ambitious Ghanaian second-tier side Karela FC.

Karela are in the market scouring for a new coach after mutually parting ways with Frimpong Manso.

The club has announced five coaches are under consideration to take the mantle.

Former Hearts and Ashantigold is in the running as well as Black Queens coach Yusif Basigi.

Ex-Kotoko assistant coach Isaac Opeele Boateng, Johnson Smith and ex-international Mohammed Gargo have all been shortlisted for the job.

The ambitious Ghanaian second-tier side begin their National Division One League campaign against Gold Stars at Bibiani.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)