Ex-Kotoko coach David Duncan explicit he won't apply for Black Stars job

Ex-Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak coach David Duncan has categorically stated he will not apply for the vacant Black Stars job.

Duncan feels indigenous Ghanaian coaches are at a disadvantage and second-rated by the appointing authorities.

The Ghana Football Association has opened application from prospective candidates after setting up a six-man search committee headed by president Kwesi Nyantakyi.

But Duncan has ruled himself out of the race even before it started.

''Let me state that I will not be applying for the Black Stars job. Why am I saying this? The president of the land is from this country, parliamentarians are from Ghana, so why do we always go in for foreign coaches. Are we daft or what? he said to Accra-based Class Sports in an interview.

