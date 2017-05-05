Ex-Kotoko coach Karim Zito warns club against expatriate coach appointment

Former Asante Kotoko star Karim Zito has called on the club to have confidence in coach Frimpong Manso, and warned against the appointment of an expatriate trainer.

Reports went widespread earlier this week that, the Porcupine Warriors are looking to replace Frimpong Manso with Danish coach Ove Pederson as they aim to get their season back on track.

''I will advise Kotoko to have confidence in Frimpong Manso and give him the needed support and stop focusing on foreign coaches because most of the foreign coaches don’t know the local terrain, which takes them a longer period before they are able to deliver,'' Zito told Nhyira FM.

He added: ''Again, most of the local players also find it very difficult to understand the languages of these expatriate coaches so it becomes very difficult for these players to also understand the philosophies and the instructions of the expatriate coaches.''

Manso will lead Kotoko when they face Great Olympics in match-day 14 of the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.

