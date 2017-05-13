Ex-Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu ascribes club's slump to lack of technical direction

Black Stars deputy trainer Maxwell Konadu believes Asante Kotoko collapse in the ongoing campaign is due to lack of consistency at their technical bench.

The Porcupine Warriors commenced the campaign brightly by picking seventeen points from their opening seven games under coach Zdravko Lugarusic.

However, the Croat was axed from the club following fans agitations about his stingy styled formation and was replaced by the club's former cult hero Frimpong Manso.

After Lugarusic departed, the club have recorded seven-match winless streak, which prompted management to appoint former Berekum Chelsea technical director Steve Polack to help extricate the from their dwindling campaign.

Konadu, who led the side one league title believes lack of technical direction is the main cause of the side's slump in the season.

"The frequent change of coaches has brought the team to this level,” he said.

“I think its not the best within one season they have changed many coaches firing people left and right. i think its not the best.”

“You have to keep and be confident in the leader who ever is in charge they should have faith in him because consistency is very important."

Kotoko will host Tema Youth in week 15 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

