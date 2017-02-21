Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ex-Kotoko defender Smallboy Kobah joins Zambia side Buildcon on a two-year deal

Published on: 21 February 2017

Ex-Kotoko defender Smallboy Kobah has signed a two-year deal with Zambian top-flight side Buildcon.

Kobah joins the Zambian side after struggling at Dreams FC.

The 25-year-old made just a single appearance for the Still Believe side since he joined.

He mutually parted ways with Dreams due to the lack of playing opportunities.

Reports claim he will received over $1000 as monthly salary along with a furnished house.

 

 

He joins compatriots Mustapha Essuman at the club.

