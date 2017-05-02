Ex-Kotoko great Abdul Razak urges supporters to exercise patience with team

Former Asante Kotoko great Abdul Razak has told supporters of the club to exercise patience with the team despite their recent struggles.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 3-1 loss to sworn rivals Hearts of Oak in the first leg of the Ghana @60 anniversary Cup match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

The defeat has left the club’s technical bench to be looking over their shoulders as it means they have not won any match in open play in their last eight games.

However, Razak has urged the supporters to stay calm despite their poor run. “You know he(Manso) is caretaker coach at the moment. The coach who took the job has left, so it’s very difficult to gel the team considering his style and the players available to him," Razak said as quoted by Sports Cusaders.com

“So, I think he needs time and we cannot blame him(Manso) for everything. Let’s see the way forward and put things together.”

