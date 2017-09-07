Ex-Kotoko, Hearts star Douglas Nkrumah handed 12-match ban in Nigeria for assaulting referee

Ghanaian midfielder Douglas Nkrumah has been handed a 12-match ban for attacking a referee in Nigeria.

The former Kotoko and Hearts of Oak star, who plays for Ifeanyi Ubah, has courted the ban after he physically attacked the match official during a league game against Niger Tornadoes.

Nkrumah is among five players who have been handed heavy sanctions by the Nigerian Professional League board.

He will miss the side's clash against Lobi Stars on Saturday.

The Ghanaian joined the Nigerian side after featuring for Lebanese side Tripoli AC and SAFA Club.

