Ex-Kotoko midfielder Agyemang Badu not surprised by club's recent collapse, but pleads for patience for coach Manso

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has urged the club to exercise patience with Frimpong Manso following the club's recent slump in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered their fourth loss of the season in Accra on Sunday as they were dominated and beaten 2-0 by Great Olympics in week 14 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Sunday's loss took the club's winless run to seven games after starting the campaign brightly by collecting seventeen points for their opening seven games.

Speaking to Happy FM, Badu lamented on the side's collapse in the campaign and says it is as a result of the frequent changes at the technical bench.

"The club lack direction because to have played 14 games with three different coaches what else do you expect," Badu fumes.

"They changed the coach (Michael Osei) that presided over their preseason training program and brought in the Croatian coach (Zdravko Lugarusic), who was also sacked because the supporters said his playing style did not conform to the club's philosophy but then he was winning games, before this very coach (Frimpong Manso) was appointed."

"I believe per the frequent changes at the technical level definitely it will have an adverse effect on the team, so I'm not surprised by what we are seeing."

"However, I will plead with to club to give Frimpong Manso a little bit of time to turn things around and I believe he can do it."

Kotoko have slipped from 5th to 8th position on the standings with 20 points after 14 games.

