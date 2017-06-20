Ex-Kotoko midfielder Agyemang Badu reveals he nearly joined Hearts of Oak

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has revealed that he nearly joined Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak.

The combative enforcer joined the Porcupine Warriors on loan from Berekum Arsenal at the start of the 2008/09 season notwithstanding the massive interest shown in him by Hearts of Oak.

In an interview with the Game on GHone TV, Badu disclosed that he was close to joining the Accra-based side but a last-ditch cajolery from Asante Kotoko hierarchy changed his mind.

“I have been a Kotoko fan, I love Kotoko, but growing up I really admired Hearts of Oak,” the Udinese midfielder told GHone TV.

“I watched them anytime and I loved the character they showed on the pitch even though I was a Kotoko fan."

“I almost joined Hearts of Oak from Berekum Arsenal, everything was set for me to join before Kotoko came."

“I met with Vincent Odotei and everything was agreed, I went back to Kumasi to prepare myself and then Kotoko captured me, their terms was good so I had to joined them, that is how come I joined Kotoko but I almost signed for Hearts of Oak.”

Badu was not included in the Black Stars 30-man squad by coach Kwesi Appiah for the team's recent 5-0 demolishing of Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and the upcoming double-header international friendlies against Mexico and USA.