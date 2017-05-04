Ex-Kotoko midfielder Yusif Chibsah says management and fans are killing the club, not playing body

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Yusif Alhassan Chibsah believes management of the club and supporters are the cause of their recent poor form in the league and not the playing body.

The Porcupine Warriors started the campaign in a flying fashion under Croatian tactician Zdravko Lugarusic as they collected seventeen points from their first seven games to shoot to the summit of the league log.

The Croat was sacked for his supposed negative brand of football and replaced with former cult hero Frimpong Manso but there has not been upturn of their fortunes as they have failed to record a victory in their last seven games, which has resulted in their slip to 5th on the standings.

The Reds woes were deepened last Monday following a 3-1 thumping at the hands of sworn rivals Hearts of Oak in the first leg of the Ghana @60 anniversary celebration Cup match at the Accra Sports Stadium to the dismay of the teeming supporters who are have started clamouring for the head of the coach.

Nevertheless, speaking to Accra-based Happy FM, the ex-Black Stars midfielder said, “For me, I don’t think there is any problem with the playing body or the coach, I believe the problem has got to do with the management and also we the supporters. That’s my personal opinion from what I have seen over this past few weeks.”

Kotoko have currently pitched camp at the Lizzy Sports Complex ahead of their Saturday week 15 of the Ghana Premier League clash with Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.

