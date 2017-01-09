Ex Kotoko skipper Joe Hendricks wants Black Stars players to accept 'anything' as winning bonus

Ex Asante Kotoko captain Joseph Hendricks says Black Stars players must accept 'anything' given to them by the nation as winning bonus insisting winning bonus for national teams are not fixed.

According to him, the winning bonus given to the national team is not a salary but an allowancegiven to show appreciation and says the players must be ready to accept any amount the state can afford.

"Winning bonuses are not salaries. They are not fixed monies that can't be changed. The players must be ready to accept any amount the state gives them and go ahead and play," he told Happy FM.

The winning bonus of the Black Stars has been a major subject of public discourse with various agitations.

The outgoing Minister of Sports Nii Lante Vanderpuye slashed the bonus from $10000 to $8000 upon assuming office in 2016 but reports are that the players are asking for the bonus to be restored to the original $10000 but Hendricks disagrees.

"If you look at the amount that was reduced by Nii Lante, it's just something little around 20% so why must the players complain? They should just accept whatever will be given to them," he added.

The Black Stars are currently in a residential camping in Dubai preparing for the 2017 Avon finals in Gabon which will kickoff next week.

