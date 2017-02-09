Ex-Kotoko skipper Yusif Chibsah says club must prepare well to win league title this season

Former Asante Kotoko Captain Yusif Alhassan Chibsah trust the Porcupines are well prepared for the upcoming season as he expects them to lift the Ghana Premier League trophy.

The Porcupine Warriors for the past two seasons have failed to win the domestic title and finished a disappointing fifth position last term.

“We all know the status of Kotoko now,i usually don’t like talking that much but we just hope that they will prepare well and with that they can win the league title this season”he told Sportsworldghana.com.

Kotoko will battle Liberty Professionals in the league opener at home on Sunday.

