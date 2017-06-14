Ex-Kotoko star Dauda Mohammed not getting distracted by controversy surrounding move to Anderlecht

Former Kotoko star Dauda Mohammed says he is not getting distracted over the controversy that has engulfed his move to Belgian giants Anderlecht.

The 19-year-old joined the Purple and White in January in a move believed to have fetched the club in excess of $400,000.

However, controversy has erupted over the share of the transfer fee involving Kotoko and two former juvenile clubs.

Anderlecht are reported to have paid the first installment of the transfer fee but tension has erupted between Kotoko and two other clubs who are claiming ownership of the budding talent.

But the youngster is refusing to allow the controversy to rock his career insisting he's not bothered.

“This is an issue for the administrators to solve and not me,” he is quoted by FootballMadeInGhana.com

“I am focused on playing my football so the controversy doesn’t worry me at all.

“It is not my issue. It is for the administrators to sort out.”

