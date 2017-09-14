Ex-Kotoko star Kofi Nti Boakye joins Lebanese side Al Shabab on one-year loan deal

Ex-Kotoko striker Kofi Nti Boakye has signed a one-year loan deal with Lebanese side Al Shabab.

Boakye, 30, has been unveiled to the media and the club's supporters.

The Ghanaian has an extensive résumé having played for Libyan side Al Ahli FC, Egyptian outfit Masri Makasa FC fas well as Nigerian side Ifeanyi Ubah FC.

In Ghana, he featured for Heart of Lions, Liberty Professionals and Asante Kotoko.

He is the younger brother of former Ghana striker Isaac Boakye.

