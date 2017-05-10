Ex-Kotoko star Shilla Alhassan warns incoming coach Steve Pollack to be wary of backroom staff

Former Kotoko striker Shilla Alhassan has warned incoming coach Steve Pollack to be wary of his backroom staff.

Alhassan, who was sacked five months after being appointed team manager of the team, believes the British must be careful about his technical team.

Kotoko have confirmed agreeing a deal with the Brit to replace interim coach Frimpong Manso.

And former striker Shilla Alhassan is ringing the warning bell.

“What I observed at my time with the technical team was that there were gossips at the club and if Pollack is to be appointed, management must have wary of all these gossips in the technical team," he is quoted by Kumasi-based Adehye3 FM

“Some things must be done right if management wants to grind results. For instance, Ablordey was the assistant coach, physical trainer and even a team manager and that was very wrong.”

The Englishman is expected to begin duty at the start of the second half of the season.

