Ex-Kotoko striker Ben Acheampong bags brace for El Daklyeh in 2-2 draw against Smouha

Ghanaian striker Ben Acheampong scored a brace for El Daklyeh in their 2-2 stalemate at Smouha in the Egyptian top-flight on Wednesday.

Acheampong opened the scoring in the 28th minute but Hossam Hassan pulled parity for the home side on the stroke of the first half.

The former Kotoko forward restored Daklyeh lead with his second on 51 minutes before Burkinabe Banou Diawara grabbed the equalizer.

The Ghanaian has been in some fine form since joining the North African outfit from Jordanian side Aqaba FC last year.

He has now scored eight goals so far with six games to end the season.

By Patrick Akoto

