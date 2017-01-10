Ex-Kotoko striker Francis Akwaffo could sign for Tema Youth
Ex-Kotoko striker Francis Akwaffo is close to joining Premier League returnees Tema Youth, multiple reports have claimed.
The 25-year-old is a free agent after struggling to find a new club abroad.
The attacker is being strongly linked with a move to the Tema-based side.
Multiple reports have claimed talks between the player and the club has reached an advanced stage with a deal expected to finalise in the coming days.
Akwaffo previously playyed for Libyan sides Al Ittihad Alexandria and Al Nasr Benghazi.