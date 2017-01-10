Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ex-Kotoko striker Francis Akwaffo could sign for Tema Youth

Published on: 10 January 2017

Ex-Kotoko striker Francis Akwaffo is close to joining Premier League returnees Tema Youth, multiple reports have claimed.

The 25-year-old is a free agent after struggling to find a new club abroad.

The attacker is being strongly linked with a move to the Tema-based side.

Multiple reports have claimed talks between the player and the club has reached an advanced stage with a deal expected to finalise in the coming days.

 

Akwaffo previously playyed for Libyan sides  Al Ittihad Alexandria and Al Nasr Benghazi.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations