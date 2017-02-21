Ex-Medeama coach Tom Strand confident of landing a new job in Ghana

Ex-Medeama coach Tom Strand is confident of landing a new job after arriving in the country last week.

Strand is back in Ghana after he went missing during his time with the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners.

The Swedish gaffer has told GHANAsoccernet.com he's seeking to sign for a local club.

"I'm back here in Ghana to seek a new challenge. I am looking forward to signing for a new club," he told GHANAsoccernet.com

"There ares several opportunities here for me and I believe I will land a job soon.

"It may be too early to say where I will be going but I'm in talks with some few clubs."

Strand watched his former side's barren draw against Hearts in a Ghana Premier league fixture last Sunday.

