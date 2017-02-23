Ex-Medeama coach Tom Strand wants to lead Ghana for World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Ex-Medeama coach Tom Strand wants to lead Ghana for the 2022 World Cup campaign.

The highly-rated Swedish trainer claims he will be ready for the top job ahead of the qualifying campaign for the global showpiece in Qatar.

The 34-year-old is without a club since leaving Medeama under shocking circumstances in May last year.

He has returned to the West African country in search of a job with reports suggesting he could return to the Mauve and Yellows.

The Black Stars are without a substantive coach following the departure of Avram Grant.

Some have slapped in their CV's to be considered for the job even though the Ghana FA has not made any request.

But the young European tactician has revealed he will not apply for the job now but will be ready to the lead the Black Stars for the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

"Of course I would like to coach the Black Stars but I don’t think my time is now. I would like to do that in 2022," he told Kumasi-based Ultimate FM

"That will be good timing for me to apply for that job. I am ready but I don’t think Nyantakyi will give me the job now.

"He (Nyantakyi) knows I can produce good football play and produce good team to win titles.

"I haven’t applied for the job yet but like I said I will do so in the not too-distant future."

