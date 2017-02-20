Ex-Medeama coach Tom Strand watched side's barren draw against Hearts on Sunday

Former Medeama coach Tom Strand watched the side's 0-0 draw against Hearts in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Strand, 34, is back in the country after he left the club under shocking circumstances last year.

He was reported to be seeking a backdoor entrance to land the Hearts of Oak job which has been handed to Scottish Frank Nuttall.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the Swedish trainer is back in the country in search of a new job.

Strand went missing during Medeama's CAF Confederation Cup match against South African side Mamelodi Sundowns in May last year.

He was in the stands to watch his former side's 0-0 draw against the Phobians in the capital.

The 34-year-old joined Medeama in December 2014 and led them to an 11th-place finish in the league two seasons ago.

