Ex-Medeama midfielder Conney Idan set to join Ashantigold after failing to reach a deal with Kotoko

Ex-Medeama midfielder Conney Idan is expected to join Ashantigold after failing to land a deal with Kotoko, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Idan featured for the Porcupine Warriors in the G6 tournament but was failed to reach a deal with the Kumasi-based side.

The hugely talented midfielder has arrived in Obuasi to attempt to seal a deal with Ashantigold.

The midfielder left Medeama at the end of the season after the expiration of his contract.

