Ex-Ghana midfielder Yusif Alhassan Chibsah has presented a set of jerseys to the his former club King Faisal Babes.

Chibsah made the presentation to the club at their training ground (Dogo Moro Park) in Asawasi.

He has also challenged the players to win their remaining three matches for a GHc 5,000 reward prize.

Chibsah had a successful spell with King Faisal before moving to city-rivals Asante Kotoko.

