Ex-Nigeria coach Sunday Oliseh appointed Fortuna Sittard coach

Former Nigeria coach Sunday Oliseh has been appointed coach of Dutch second division side Fortuna Sittard on an 18-month contract.

He has an option to extend this deal by another season and he will begin work on January 2.

Sittard are currently third from bottom of the Dutch second-tier league with 15 points after 19 matches.

Oliseh,42, quit as Nigeria coach in February after claiming several contract breached by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Sittard owner Isitan Gun announced on the official site of the club they are delighted to hire a young an ambitious coach.

"With Sunday Oliseh we signed a young and ambitious coach with vision, one players look up to," Gün remarked.

"We were looking for someone who plays attractive football combining it with the will to win. We think Sunday is the right one for this job.”

His previous experience as a coach in Europe was with Belgian lower league club Vervietois.

As a player, he featured for Juventus, Ajax Amsterdam, Borussia Dortmund among other clubs.

