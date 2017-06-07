Ex-Olympics striker Nuru Yakubu steps up for CAF License B coaching certificate

Many ex-players are recently speeding up for their coaching licenses with the latest being former Great Olympics striker Nuru Yakubu.

Nuru, 30, got his promising career truncated after suffering a deadly injury.

The intelligent young man now wants to pick up his certificate in the field of coaching after bidding goodbye to the sport he loved most.

He had his License C last year after excelling in the course held at Winneba by the Confederation of Africa Football.

Nuru, who is chasing the same certificate as former Ghana goalie and now Black Stars goalkeepers trainer Richard Olele Kingston also played for Ebusua Dwarfs.

With the License B certificate, Nuru can take up a coaching job in any Division One or Two club while working on his License A.

The latest move by Nuru follows the steps of other former players who are excelling in the field including Black Stars coach Kwesi Appia and his assistants Ibrahim Tanko and Maxwell Konadu.

Others include David Duncan, Yaw Preko, C.K Akonnor, John Paintsil, Godwin Attram, Michael Osei and Mas-ud Didi Dramani.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

