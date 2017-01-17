Ex-President John Mahama calls for support for the Black Stars ahead of Uganda clash

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the nation to throw their weight behind the team to help them win the Africa Cup of Nation in Gabon.

According to him the Black Stars have starved for long without winning the trophy thus the need for the entire nation to back them in their quest to bring home the trophy.

He made the call on his official twitter handle on Tuesday few hours to the first game against the Cranes of Uganda.

It was during John Mahama’s time as President that apathy against the Black Stars begun following a decision to fly money to the team in Brazil during the 2014 World Cup.

President Nana Akufo-Addo over the weekend also urged the Stars to bring the trophy home.

The Africa Cup of Nations started last Saturday and the first round of games will come to an end today with both Ghana and record holders Egypt all in action.

#BringBackthecup. The AFCON cup has eluded us for far too long. Let's support our Black Stars. pic.twitter.com/dB4sRiTICp — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) January 17, 2017

Rahman Osman

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)