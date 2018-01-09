Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ex-star Dong Bortey demanding unpaid GH¢ 7,000 signing on fee from Hearts of Oak

Published on: 09 January 2018
Hearts player Bernard Dong Bortey

Bernard Dong Bortey claims he is still owed GH¢ 7,000 by his former Hearts of Oak close to eight years after leaving the club.

The former Ghana youth star joined the capital-based side in 2001 from the defunct Tema-based GHAPOHA.

''When I joined Hearts of Oak, the management promised to give me GH¢ 10,000 for three years,'' he told Happy FM.

''I was given GH¢ 3,000 , the rest has still not been paid. I know GH¢ 7,000 is not any money for Hearts of Oak, so I’m pleading with them to settle me.''

Bortey helped Hearts of Oak to win three Ghana Premier League titles.

