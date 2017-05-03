Ex-Tottenham star wants all Black players in Italy to go on strike in support of punished Sulley Muntari
Ex-Tottenham striker Garth Crooks says "every self-respecting black player" in the Italian league should strike this weekend unless Sulley Muntari's one-match suspension is withdrawn.
Pescara midfielder Muntari, 32, was banned after he protested against racist abuse he received from the crowd during Sunday's Serie A match at Cagliari, which earned him a yellow card for dissent before he walked off.
Italy's football chiefs were branded "gutless" by anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out.
"Those with power in Italy need to take action to stop this happening again," Kick It Out tweeted.