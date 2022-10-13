Ex-TP Mazembe star Daniel Nii Adjei reveals why Ghanaian clubs fail in Africa

Former Asante Kotoko and TP Mazembe midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei says ill preparations on the side of Ghanaian clubs is the main reason why they fail to perform in Africa.

Ghanaian clubs have failed to make an impact in the CAF Inter-club competition in the last decade.

Asante Kotoko is the only Ghanaian club to have made the group stages of any of the CAF Inter-club competition in the last five years.

The two Ghanaian giants participated in Africa this season with Asante Kotoko already eliminated from the CAF Champions League whilst Hearts of Oak are on the brink of elimination in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Nii Adjei who won the Champions League title with TP Mazembe says Ghanaian clubs don’t take the competition seriously.

According to him, Asante Kotoko were on the verge of elimination after their 1-0 away win against Kadiogo because they were complacent.

“The CAF competitions are not like the normal league. I know on our local scene we take everything as a joke even when we have not finished, we start celebrating that we’ve won”, he said on Radio Gold.

Nii Adjei spoke on Asante Kotoko’s elimination by Burkinabe side RC Kadiogo.

“Me I knew it will happen because going away to win 1-0 and when you come home you don’t prepare well and you start to jubilate, the one coming is serious because he is already down. And then CAF [competitions] we don’t win by saying I’ve won away, no, you have to finish it.

“I will say in Ghana we are always jubilating without playing the game. We always use our mouth to beat people but football is not like that so me I wasn’t surprised Kotoko were eliminated.” , he added.

Nii Adjei previously played for Asante Kotoko, TP Mazembe, King Faisal and Elmina Sharks and has now ventured into coaching.