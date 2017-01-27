Exciting Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei living dream at Tanzanian giants Simba FC

Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei is living his dream at Tanzanian giants Simba FC.

The 23-year-old has hit the ground running since he joined the side on a one-year deal in December 2016 as a free agent.

The former Liberty Professionals midfielder has shown his own interpretation and opinion of the game.

The midfielder has shown tremendous qualities since joining with impressive displays at the heart of the park.

He is a key cog of coach Joseph Omog's side as they aim to win the Tanzanian Premier League crown this season.

"Everything is going as planned and I'm enjoying my football," he told GHANAsoccernet.com

"The Tanzanian league is pretty tough and exciting because there are several foreign players here.

"I am working hard each passing day and hopefully we can win the title for Simba this season.

"It's not going to be easy but we have to keep working hard.

He heaped praise on his compatriot Daniel Agyei who has impressed heavily in post since joining.

"Dan is superb and a fantastic goalkeeper. He keeps improving by the day and it's amazing.

"He has been influential for us in post and I can only hope he continues to soar."

Kotei previously played for Al-Oruba in Qatar.

