Exciting Ghanaian winger Enoch Atta Agyei scores as Azam FC pummel Yanga 4-0 in Mapinduzi Cup

Ghanaian winger Enoch Atta Agyei was on target for Azam FC in their 4-0 win over Yanga in the ongoing Mapinduzi cup in Zanzibar over the weekend.

Agyei, who turned 18 on January 5, scored the fourth goal with a touch of class to complete the rout.

Compatriot Yahaya Mohammed doubled the lead for Azam nine minutes after the breather heading in Salum Abu-Bakr’s cross.

Mahindu and Enoch Agyei completed the rout in the 80th and 84th minutes to seal the top spot with seven points while Yanga finished second with six.

The ice cream makers arrived at the game in need of a clear victory to progress to the knock out phase and they didn’t disappoint with striker John Bocco getting to their score sheet just after two minutes.

The young Ghanaian Agyei has not disappointed since he joined the Tanzanian giants from local side Medeama.

He is expected to be key for the side in the second half of the season after turning 18.

