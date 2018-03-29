EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Ghana U20 star Abeiku Quansah close to signing for Daring Club Motema Pembe

Former Ghana youth player Abeiku Quansah is close to joining DR Congo side Daring Club Motema Pembe after a successful trial, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal.

The 27-year-old has been in Kinshasa the past three weeks hoping to reach an agreement with the club before he puts pen to paper.

Talks are at the advanced stage after convincing the technical staff with his performance.

The offensive midfielder has had stint with OGC Nice (France), Arsenal Kiev (Ukraine), Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) and El Gouna (Egypt).

Quansah was a member of the starting XI when Ghana won the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Egypt.

He was part of the Ghana squad at the 2007 FIFA U17 World Cup finals.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)