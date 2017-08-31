EXCLUSIVE: Abednego Tetteh to join South African side Maritzburg United

Former Bechem United forward Abednego Tetteh is set to join South Africa Premier Soccer League side Maritzburg United, GHANASoccer.com can exclusively reveal.

Ghana's leading football website, GHANASoccernet.com can report that the 26-year-old sleek poacher will jet off to South Africa this afternoon to complete a three-deal with South African top flight side Maritzburg United after agreeing personal terms last week.

Tetteh, who joined Sudanese giant Al Hilal earlier this year from Bechem United after his stupendous performance for the side in the run-in to their FA Cup triumph last season.

He instantly became a mainstay of the side following a string of remarkable performance, where he bagged five goals in his first three games.

However, his contract with the club was rescinded after seven months following the club's abysmal performance in the CAF Champions League.

Tetteh will join Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori in the Team of Choice set up should he finalize the deal.

