EXCLUSIVE: Alfred Duncan agrees €1.5m contract with Inter Milan, transfer fee still being negotiated with Sassuolo

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan has reported agreed personal terms on a €1.5 million salary for five years with Inter Milan as Sassuolo still hold out for a €15 million transfer fee, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Ghana's leading football website, GHANASoccernet.com reported this morning that English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspurs and Inter Milan are locked in a battle for the 24-year-old's signature.

Reports from a close source this afternoon indicate that, the former Sampdoria midfielder's entourage have reached an agreement of €1.5 million salary for 5 years with the Italian giants.

However, the club are yet to close the deal with Sassuolo, who are holding out for a fee of €15 million while the Nerazzurri’s offer is €12m, but negotiations is still ongoing.

The left footed midfielder began his career with Inter, with three appearances being made in Serie A, but the Ghanaian's stock has risen with Sassuolo where he has made 54 outings in Italy's top flight over the past two seasons.

Duncan's current contract with the Black and Greens will end in 2020.

By:Reuben Obodai

@Reuben Obodai17

