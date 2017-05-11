EXCLUSIVE: Anderlecht kid Emmanuel Sowah earns debut Black Stars call-up for Ethiopia qualifier

Anderlecht right-back Emmanuel Adjei Sowah has earned a debut Ghana call-up for next month's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia, GHANASoccernet.com understands.

GHANASoccernet.com sources at the Belgian confirmed the former Ghana youth international has been invited by new coach Kwesi Appiah.

A publication by Het Laatste Nieuws also claimed the teenager has been handed his first senior national team call-up.

Sowah has been a revelation for the Purple and White since joining them in January 2016 from Dreams FC.

He rose quickly through the ranks and was a key member of the Anderlecht side which won this season's Reserve League.

The 19-year-old made 9 appearances for Anderlecht during the regular seasons and also featured in the Europa League.

