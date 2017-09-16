EXCLUSIVE: Armenian top-flight side FC Banants snap up Cheetah FC kid Kwasi Zibo
Armenian top-flight side FC Banants Yerevan have announced the signing of Ghanaian youngster Kwasi Zibo from third tier Cheetah FC for an undisclosed fee.
The 19-year-old midfielder had a month trial with Russian outfit Krasnodar before making the move to the Eurasian nation.
"Kwasi Zibo is a young player with good qualities, playing in the position of a midfielder. Apart from the fact that he works well, he also starts a good attack,'' FC Banants's coach Aram Voskanyan said.
''This is a young, high-quality player for the future.''
He is the younger brother of Liberty Professionals versatile midfielder Simon Zibo.
By Nuhu Adams