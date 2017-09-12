EXCLUSIVE: Asante Kotoko midfielder Michael Akuffu joins Ethiopian side Mekelle Ketema FC

Asante Kotoko midfielder Michael Akuffu has joined Ethiopian topflight club Mekelle Ketema FC, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The club announced on Facebook page on Monday the experienced defensive midfielder has signed one-year deal with them.

The 31-year-old was a member of the Ghana team that reached the final of the 2014 Championship of African Nations (CHAN).

He has also had stint with Finnish side FC Popa, ASEC Mimosas in Ivory Coast and Al Ansar in Lebanon.

