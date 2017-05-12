EXCLUSIVE: Asante Kotoko release Kwame Boateng and Emmanuel Asante to Great Olympics on loan deals

Asante Kotoko have loaned Kwame Boateng and Emmanuel Asante to Great Olympics, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Striker Boateng will be returning to the club he played in the 2014/2015 season where he was their top scorer.

He has struggled for game time at Kotoko and need an club to revive his flagging career.

Asante, left-back, has not played a match for the Porcupine Warriors this season.

