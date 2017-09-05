EXCLUSIVE: Asante Kotoko target Gladson Awako signs for Didier Drogba's Phoenix Rising FC in US second-tier

Former Ghana youth international Gladson Awako has signed for US second-tier side Phoenix Rising FC, a club co-owned by ex-Chelsea and Ivory Coast star Didier Drogba, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 26-year-old has re-united with his former TP Mazembe coach Patrice Carteron.

Awako was available on a free transfer after parting ways with Mazembe where he spent five years.

During his time with the Lubumbashi-based side, he won four league titles and the CAF Champions League.

The former Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur trialist was a member of the Ghana squad which won the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2009.

Phoenix Rising FC (formerly known as Arizona United SC) have been targeted for expansion into the MLS.

