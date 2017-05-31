EXCLUSIVE: Atalanta, Sampdoria among FIVE clubs interested in Mubarak Wakaso

Italian sides Atalanta and Sampdoria are among FIVE European clubs interested in signing Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Turkish side Istanbul BB and Spanish duo Celta Vigo and Girona have all expressed interest in the Panathinaikos midfielder.

Wakaso is expected to return to the Greek giants Panathinaikos following the expiration of his loan deal at Granada.

The 26-year-old is unwilling to return to the Greens, prompting several clubs to enquire about his situation.

The Ghana international has aroused the interest of top clubs after excelling heavily at relegated Spanish side Granada.

The midfielder, who has been snubbed for Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia next month, scored two goals in 19 appearances for Granada in the recently concluded season.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)