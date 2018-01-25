EXCLUSIVE: Baba Rahman loan move to Schalke is imminent

German Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04 are close to finalizing a deal to take Abdul Baba Rahman on loan from Chelsea, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Rahman has finally returned to full-scale training with Chelsea’s first team after finally recovering from a complicated knee injury.

The 23-year-old left-back impressed briefly on his loan spell with the Royal Blues before the unfortunate injury cut short his return to form.

The Ghanaian still has a house in Gelsenkirchen and he's keen to return to the club as he bids to rediscover his form.

Rahman played 13 games while on loan at the Bundesliga club last season.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

