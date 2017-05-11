EXCLUSIVE: Baba Yara Stadium to host Ghana's 2019 AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia on 11 June

Ghana will open their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on 11 June, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Black Stars will be returning to their 'traditional home ground' for international after matches were rotated last year.

Last October, Ghana drew 0-0 with Uganda at the Tamale Stadium in a 2018 FIFA World Cup finals qualifier.

Ethiopia coach Ashenafi Bekele has named provisional 29-man for the upcoming match.

The Walia Antelopes will test their readiness with an international friendly against Uganda in Addis Ababa on 03 June.

