Bechem United have signed experienced defender Asiamah Badu on a two-year contract, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The centre-back put pen to paper on Thursday after both parties agreed a deal.

Badu was in superb form for relegated Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics last season.

He previously played for Heart of Lions until their demotion from the Ghana top-flight two seasons ago.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)